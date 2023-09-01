Leonardo Bonucci joins Union Berlin while Bayern Munich left empty handed on final day of transfers

By CIARÁN FAHEY and JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
FILE - Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group H soccer match between Juventus and Paris Saint Germain at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci’s potential move to Union Berlin and Bayern Munich’s search for a defensive midfielder are among the outstanding matters to be cleared up on the final day of the transfer window in Germany. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni]

BERLIN (AP) — Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci has joined Union Berlin on the last day of the transfer window in Germany but Bayern Munich’s deal for Portugal midfielder João Palhinha reportedly broke down at the final minute. German media reports English Premier League club Fulham called off Palhinha’s transfer even after the player had undergone medical tests and posed for photos in Munich. Fulham was unable to find a replacement. Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani finally got his move to Paris Saint-Germain for a club-record fee of 95 million euros ($102.5 million).

