Leonardo Bonucci joins Union Berlin and Bayern Munich left empty handed on final day of transfers

BERLIN (AP) — Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci has joined Union Berlin on the last day of the transfer window in Germany but Bayern Munich’s deal for Portugal midfielder João Palhinha reportedly broke down at the final minute. German media reports English Premier League club Fulham called off Palhinha’s transfer even after the player had undergone medical tests and posed for photos in Munich. Fulham was unable to find a replacement. Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani’s expected move to Paris Saint-Germain was also on the verge of breaking down despite the France forward’s best efforts to force through the transfer by refusing to train. Frankfurt reportedly balked at the wage demands of Kolo Muani’s potential replacement.

