Leonard Williams gets thrown into competition right away on his first day in Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For his first introduction into the way the Seattle Seahawks run team meetings, Leonard Williams wasn’t asked to recite his bio or talk about his history. He was called upon in the middle of his first team meeting to compete in a basketball shooting competition. And won. The newest member of the Seahawks spent his first day as an NFL player outside of the New York area. After spending his entire career playing for the Jets or the Giants, Williams was traded on Monday to the Pacific Northwest in the middle of his ninth professional season. He instantly went from a team headed toward double-digit losses to the leaders of the NFC West that are off to a 5-2 start and have aspirations that go beyond just making the playoffs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.