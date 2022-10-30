Leonard to play limited role for Colts; Ryan is inactive

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have activated three-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and have deactivated quarterback Matt Ryan for Sunday’s game against Washington. Leonard will see limited action in his second appearance this season. Ryan is missing just the fourth game of his 15-year career. He was benched Monday by coach Frank Reich after suffering a separated throwing shoulder. Washington’s top tackler, linebacker Cole Holcomb, will sit out with an injured foot.

