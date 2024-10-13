Leonard throws 3 TD passes and runs for another score as No. 11 Notre Dame beats Stanford 49-7

By CURT RALLO The Associated Press
Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, right, reaches for extra yards as Stanford linebacker Ernest Cooper, left, tackles him during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Caterina]

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 11 Notre Dame to a 49-7 win over Stanford on Saturday. Leonard was 16 of 22 passing for 229 yards and three scores, and rushed six times for 31 yards and a TD. The game was stopped at the end of the third quarter due to lighting in the area, with Notre Dame ahead 42-7.  Play resumed after a delay of about an hour. Notre Dame (5-1) shut down Stanford’s offense and posted eight tackles for loss, four quarterback sacks and a lost fumble. The Fighting Irish also stopped Stanford three times on fourth-down attempts.

