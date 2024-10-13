Leonard throws 3 TD passes and runs for another score as No. 11 Notre Dame beats Stanford 49-7

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 11 Notre Dame to a 49-7 win over Stanford on Saturday. Leonard was 16 of 22 passing for 229 yards and three scores, and rushed six times for 31 yards and a TD. The game was stopped at the end of the third quarter due to lighting in the area, with Notre Dame ahead 42-7. Play resumed after a delay of about an hour. Notre Dame (5-1) shut down Stanford’s offense and posted eight tackles for loss, four quarterback sacks and a lost fumble. The Fighting Irish also stopped Stanford three times on fourth-down attempts.

