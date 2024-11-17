Leonard passes for 3 TDs and No. 8 Notre Dame forces 5 turnovers in a 35-14 win over Virginia

By CURT RALLO The Associated Press
Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans (88) dives into the end zone as Virginia safety Jonas Sanker (20) pushes him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Caterina]

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Riley Leonard passed for three touchdowns and Notre Dame’s defense forced five turnovers as the No. 8 Fighting Irish beat Virginia 35-14. Leonard was 22 for 33 for 214 yards as Notre Dame (9-1) raced to a 35-0 lead and won its eighth straight game. Leonard’s TD passes came in the first half. He found Jayden Harrison with an 8-yard strike, Cooper Flanagan with a 2-year flare and hit Mitchell Evans with a 16-yard pass. Virginia (5-5) replaced quarterback Anthony Colandrea with Tony Muskett at the start of the second half. Muskett capped a five-play, 75-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown run. He also scored on a 2-yard run with 18 seconds remaining in the game.

