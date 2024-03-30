Leon Marchand helps ASU to its first national relay title at NCAA swimming and diving championships

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leon Marchand repeated as champion in the 400-yard individual medley, and he led Arizona State to its first national relay title at the NCAA men’s swimming and diving championships on Friday night. Marchand went 3:32.12 in the IM for a pool record and his seventh NCAA title. It was a one-two finish for Arizona State with David Schlicht coming in three seconds later. Marchand later joined Hubert Kos, Ilya Kharun and Jonny Kulow in the 400-medley relay for an NCAA-record time of 2:57.32. Arizona State held onto the top spot in the team standings after Day 3 with 343 points. Cal is second with 286.5 and Florida third at 273.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.