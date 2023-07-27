Leon Marchand and Summer McIntosh pick up big wins at the swimming world championships

By The Associated Press
Leon Marchand of France competes during the men's 200m individual medley final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eugene Hoshiko]

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Leon Marchand and Summer McIntosh picked up big victories at the swimming world championships and showed why they are likely to be stars at next year’s Paris Olympics. The 21-year-old Marchand won his third gold medal of the worlds with a dominating victory in the men’s 200-meter medley. The Frenchman earlier won the 200 butterfly and the 400 medley. Marchand opened up a lead in the breaststroke leg and maintained it in the freestyle on the way to the finish line. The 16-year-old McIntosh captured her second straight world title in the women’s 200-meter butterfly. The Canadian teen was favored in the 400 freestyle on Sunday but finished a disappointing fourth.

