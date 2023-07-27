Leon Marchand and Summer McIntosh are sure to star in the pool at Paris Olympics

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Leon Marchand and Summer McIntosh picked up big victories at World Aquatics Championships and showed why they are likely to be stars at next year’s Paris Olympics. The 21-year-old Marchand won his third gold medal of the worlds with a dominating victory in the men’s 200-meter medley. The Frenchman earlier won the 200 butterfly and the 400 medley. Marchand opened up a lead in the breaststroke leg and maintained it in the freestyle on the way to the finish line. The 16-year-old McIntosh captured her second straight world title in the women’s 200-meter butterfly. The Canadian teen was favored in the 400 freestyle on Sunday but finished a disappointing fourth.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.