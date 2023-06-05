León beats LAFC again, claims 1st CONCACAF Champions League title
By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
León midfielder Lucas Di Yorio, right, celebrates with midfielder Elias Hernandez (11) after scoring a goal against Los Angeles FC during the first half in the second leg of a CONCACAF championship final soccer match, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez]
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lucas Di Yorio scored in the first half and Club León secured its first CONCACAF Champions League title with a 1-0 victory over Los Angeles FC. León won the first leg of the final 2-1 in Mexico on Wednesday night, and the Liga MX club thrilled its thousands of visiting supporters with another solid effort at LAFC’s daunting BMO Stadium. LAFC won both the Supporters’ Shield and the MLS Cup last fall, but fell short of an unprecedented treble for an MLS club.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Los Angeles FC defender Jesús Murillo (3) challenges León midfielder Lucas Di Yorio, front right, for the ball during the first half in the second leg of a CONCACAF championship final soccer match Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez
León goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota (30) deflects a shot on goal by Los Angeles FC during the first half in the second leg of a CONCACAF championship final soccer match, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez
León midfielder Lucas Di Yorio (18) scores a goal against Los Angeles FC goalkeeper John McCarthy, bottom left, during the first half in the second leg of a CONCACAF championship final soccer match Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)