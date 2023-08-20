Lenyn Sosa hits 3-run homer as Chicago White Sox rally past Colorado Rockies 10-5

DENVER (AP) — Lenyn Sosa capped Chicago’s seven-run eighth inning with a three-run homer, and the White Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Sunday to avoid a sweep.

The White Sox used a 14-hit attack to improve to improve to 6-11 in August. Andrew Vaughn had three hits, including his 16th homer. Andrew Benintendi also finished with three hits and scored two runs.

After Dylan Cease struggled, Bryan Shaw, Aaron Bummer (4-2) and Gregory Santos combined for 4 1/3 innings of one-hit relief.

Charlie Blackmon homered and tripled for Colorado, which outscored Chicago 25-6 in winning the first two games of the weekend set.

Trailing 5-3 after seven, Chicago loaded the bases with no outs on singles by Benintendi and Vaughn and a walk to Luis Robert Jr. Yoán Moncada then hit a tying two-run double.

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Gregory Santos reacts after retiring Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon to end a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski

After pinch-hitter Carlos Pérez popped out and Yasmani Grandal was walked intentionally, Oscar Colás made it 7-5 with a two-run double against Justin Bruihl. Sosa connected for his second homer against Justin Lawrence.

Colorado wasted a solid performance by Chris Flexen, who pitched six effective innings in his best performance since he was claimed off waivers last month. He permitted two runs, one earned, and seven hits.

Flexen was in position to get the win before Chicago rallied in the eighth against Matt Koch (2-1).

Blackmon, who missed 53 games after breaking his right hand June 10 in Kansas City, came off the injured list Monday. He went deep in the third for Colorado’s first hit against Cease. He also hit a leadoff triple in the fifth, sparking a three-run inning.

WORTH NOTING

Plate umpire Clint Vondrak ejected White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus in the top of the sixth inning with Robert leading off.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Tyler Kinley was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with right elbow inflammation. RHP Tommy Doyle was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.

White Sox: OF Eloy Jiménez is possible to return when Chicago opens a seven-game homestand on Monday night. Jiménez left Wednesday’s game at the Cubs with groin tightness and was placed on the paternity list prior to the series in Colorado.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Touki Toussaint (1-4, 4.44 ERA) will open a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

Rockies: LHP Ty Blach (1-1, 4.14 ERA) will start in the first of three games at Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

