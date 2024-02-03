Lens wins 1-0 at Nantes to move up to 6th in French league. Rennes beats Montpellier 2-1

PARIS (AP) — David Pereira da Costa scores early in the second half as Lens wins 1-0 at lowly Nantes to move up to sixth place in the French league. After hitting the crossbar in the first minute the Portuguese winger scored with a low angled strike in the 48th. Lens moved level on points with fifth-place Lille. Martin Terrier scored again to help ninth-place Rennes beat Montpellier 2-1 and secure a fourth straight league victory. Strike partner Arnaud Kalimuendo made it 2-0 from the penalty spot before midfielder Téji Savanier pulled a goal back.

