Lens’ unbeaten run extends to 10 matches after draw with Montpellier

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Lens and Montpellier have struggled in front of goal in a 0-0 draw in the French league. But visiting Lens will be the happier of the teams after stretching its unbeaten run to 10 league games. The points lifts it to fifth in Ligue 1. Montpellier is 13th, just two points above the relegation zone.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.