Lens starts league campaign with 3-2 loss at Brest. Rennes and Monaco win

PARIS (AP) — After an impressive second-place finish in the French league last season Lens has opened the new campaign by losing 3-2 at Brest after leading 2-0. The northern side was in command thanks to goals from forward Florian Sotoca and defender Deiver Machado but Brest replied with a penalty from Romain Del Castillo just before halftime. After defender Kenny Lala equalized Del Castillo scored with another penalty in the 87th. Monaco won 4-2 at Clermont and Rennes routed promoted Metz 5-1 at home. Strasbourg hosts Lyon later Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.