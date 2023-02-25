Lens misses chance to go 3rd in Ligue 1 after draw

PARIS (AP) — Lens has missed the chance to move into third place in the French league after drawing at Montpellier 1-1. Lens remains fourth on goal difference behind Monaco, which hosts Nice in the Riviera derby on Sunday. Lens made a bright start when attacking midfielder Angelo Fulgini scored in the fourth minute. But moments after Lens hit the crossbar, defender Faitout Maoussa headed the equalizer in the 59th. Rock-bottom Angers extended its winless streak to 17 league games when it lost at home to Lyon 3-1.

