Lens gets back in race for Champions League spots by beating Strasbourg 3-1

LENS, France (AP) — Lens has won a third straight game to get back in the race for Champions League spots by beating Strasbourg 3-1 to go level on points with fourth-place Lille in the French league. Portuguese midfielder David Pereira da Costa scored his third goal in as many games and made an assist to help Lens play catchup after a sluggish start in this campaign. Lens finished runner-up last season. Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain can extend its lead to 11 points with a win over Lille later Saturday.

