Lens extends unbeaten run with 0-0 draw at Le Havre in French league

LE HAVRE, France (AP) — Lens has extended its unbeaten league run to four games with a 0-0 draw away to Le Havre in the French league. Florian Sotoca thought he had given Lens all three points with an injury-time goal but it was ruled out for offside after a video review. The result means Le Havre moves into 11th place in Ligue 1, while Lens sits one point and three places behind in 14th. Le Havre has 10 points and Lens nine.

