Lens extends unbeaten league run to 8 games with a 3-0 win at Clermont. Marseille visits Strasbourg

PARIS (AP) — Lens has extended its unbeaten run in the French league to eight games with a 3-0 win at Clermont in an ill-tempered match. Club-record signing Elye Wahi opened the scoring for Lens with an 11th-minute header. But he was sent off in first-half stoppage time along with Clermont defender Alidu Seidu. Lens remained in sixth place but moved one point behind fifth-place Reims ahead of Sunday’s games. It is some turnaround for Lens after losing four of the first five matches. Marseille was at Strasbourg later Saturday badly needing a win after only one victory in the past eight matches.

