Lens ends Brest’s unbeaten run with 1-0 win and moves up to fourth. Lyon wins 2-0 at Lorient

PARIS (AP) — Lens has continued its push for a Champions League spot next season by ending second-place Brest’s unbeaten run with a 1-0 home win in the French league. Ruben Aguilar headed home in the 32nd minute after midfielder David Pereira da Costa’s cross bounced back off the post. Brest was unbeaten in 13 league games since losing at Monaco on Nov. 5. Lens moved up to fourth place and level on points with Monaco in third. Monaco can move one point behind Brest if it wins at Strasbourg on Sunday. Midtable Lyon won 2-0 at Lorient. Runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain can move 12 points clear of Brest if it beats Reims at home on Sunday.

