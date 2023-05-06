Lens defeats Marseille in fight for runner-up spot

PARIS (AP) — Goals from Seko Fofana and Lois Openda have given Lens a 2-1 win over Marseille and moved the northern side into second place in the French league. Lens’ 15th home win moved it two points above Marseille and just three behind stumbling leader Paris Saint-Germain. PSG travels to Troyes on Sunday. Nice striker Gaëtan Laborde scored in a win against his former club and cost Rennes precious points in the race for European football next season. With four games left to play, the 2-1 loss left Rennes in sixth place, three points behind Lille, which lost at Reims 1-0.

