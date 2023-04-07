Lens closes in on PSG after win over Strasbourg

LENS, France (AP) — Lens has kept up the pressure on French league leader Paris Saint-Germain with a 2-1 win over struggling Strasbourg. Przemysław Frankowski and Facundo Medina scored for Lens before Kevin Gameiro pulled one back for the visitors. It was a fourth straight win for Lens and lifted it to within three points of PSG. Strasbourg remained one spot above the relegation zone because of its better goal difference. Strasbourg forward Habib Diallo was shown a yellow card for dissent in stoppage time and immediately shown a second and sent off for making a sign of eyeglasses towards the referee.

