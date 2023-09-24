Lens beats Toulouse for 1st win this season. PSG faces bitter rival Marseille

PARIS (AP) — Lens has rallied to beat Toulouse 2-1 at home for its first win of the season and moved off the bottom of the French league. The northern side finished second and only one point behind Paris Saint-Germain in a remarkable campaign last season but sold its two best players and has struggled to adapt. Striker Morgan Guilavogui grabbed the winner in the 84th minute as Lens moved up to 16th spot. Eighth-place Rennes remains unbeaten but was held for the fifth time in a 0-0 draw at Montpellier. In the late game Sunday PSG hosts bitter rival Marseille.

