Lens beats Sevilla 2-1 in last Champions League group game. French club earns Europa League spot

LENS, France (AP) — Defending Europa League champion Sevilla was knocked out of European competition in a 2-1 loss to Lens in their final Champions League group game. Substitute Angelo Fulgini scored six minutes into stoppage time as the northern French club secured a Europa League place. Lens needed only a draw to clinch third place in Group B and took the lead in the 63rd minute with a penalty from Poland winger Przemysław Frankowski. Then Lens conceded a penalty which goalkeeper Brice Samba saved brilliantly from veteran defender Sergio Ramos. But the kick was re-taken because Samba had moved off his line and Ramos clipped a superb Panenka-style penalty under the crossbar in the 79th.

