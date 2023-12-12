Lens beats Sevilla 2-1 in last Champions League group game. French club earns Europa League spot

By The Associated Press
Lens players celebrate after Lens' Przemyslaw Frankowski scored his side's opening goal during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Lens and Sevilla at the Bollaert stadium in Lens, France, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

LENS, France (AP) — Defending Europa League champion Sevilla was knocked out of European competition in a 2-1 loss to Lens in their final Champions League group game. Substitute Angelo Fulgini scored six minutes into stoppage time as the northern French club secured a Europa League place. Lens needed only a draw to clinch third place in Group B and took the lead in the 63rd minute with a penalty from Poland winger Przemysław Frankowski. Then Lens conceded a penalty which goalkeeper Brice Samba saved brilliantly from veteran defender Sergio Ramos. But the kick was re-taken because Samba had moved off his line and Ramos clipped a superb Panenka-style penalty under the crossbar in the 79th.

