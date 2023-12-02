Lens beats Lyon in French league after Arsenal nightmare

PARIS (AP) — Lens got back on track three days after getting hammered by Arsenal in the Champions League by inflicting more misery on last-placed Lyon by a 3-2 victory in the French league. Under the helm of interim coach Pierre Sage, Lyon delivered a gritty display that will give the struggling seven-time champions some comfort in their fight against relegation. Lens is unbeaten in its past nine league matches but it was thrashed at Arsenal 6-0 midweek for the biggest ever Champions League defeat by a French club. Lyon remains bottom of the table.

