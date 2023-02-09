Lens beats Lorient to reach French Cup quarterfinals

LORIENT, France (AP) — Lens has reached the quarterfinals of the French Cup. Facundo Medina converted the final spot kick in a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Lorient after the teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time. Angelo Fulgini scored for Lens in the 21st minute before Lorient midfielder Enzo Le Fee leveled the round-of-16 game with a dipping free kick in the 84th. All the Lens players converted their spot kicks while Le Fee hit the bar before Ibrahima Kone had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca. Lens will visit Cup holder Nantes next month in the quarterfinals.

