Lens and Rennes win to stay on track for a European place in French league

PARIS (AP) — Lens has scraped a 1-0 win against rock-bottom Clermont after Rennes coasted past Nantes 3-0 in the French league. Both winners are on track for a European place. The top six qualify for European competitions next season. Lens is sixth and Rennes seventh before Sunday’s matches. Forward Florian Sotoca put Lens ahead with a penalty in the second minute. In the other game, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Benjamin Bourigeaud and Amine Gouiri scored for Rennes. Nantes remains in 14th place.

