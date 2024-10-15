Lenovo will be FIFA’s technology partner for 2026 World Cup and 2027 Women’s World Cup

Lenovo has signed on to be the official technology partner for FIFA, which includes the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico as well as the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The announcement was made during Lenovo’s Tech World innovation event in Seattle on Tuesday. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the deal will continue to upgrade fan experiences and make data more accessible to fans and teams. Jeff Shafer, Lenovo’s head of corporate marketing, said there have been been multiple meetings with FIFA about the role of artificial intelligence in helping teams and fans better understand all the data produced during a match.

