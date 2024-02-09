Lendeborg has 17 points, 21 boards to help UAB top No. 20 Florida Atlantic 76-73 in overtime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 17 points and a season-high 21 rebounds, and Efrem Johnson made a big 3-pointer in overtime to lift UAB to a 76-73 win over No. 20 Florida Atlantic. It was the Blazers’ second win over a ranked American Athletic Conference opponent in less than two weeks. They also beat then-No. 19 Memphis on Jan. 28. With the Owls missing their first six shots in overtime, UAB surged to a six-point lead. Nick Boyd’s 3-pointer cut that in half for Florida Atlantic with 1:46 left. Johnson’s 3-pointer with 31 seconds left proved to be the difference.

