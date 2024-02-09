Lendeborg has 17 points, 21 boards to help UAB top No. 20 Florida Atlantic 76-73 in overtime

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis shoots against UAB during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 17 points and a season-high 21 rebounds, and Efrem Johnson made a big 3-pointer in overtime to lift UAB to a 76-73 win over No. 20 Florida Atlantic. It was the Blazers’ second win over a ranked American Athletic Conference opponent in less than two weeks. They also beat then-No. 19 Memphis on Jan. 28. With the Owls missing their first six shots in overtime, UAB surged to a six-point lead. Nick Boyd’s 3-pointer cut that in half for Florida Atlantic with 1:46 left. Johnson’s 3-pointer with 31 seconds left proved to be the difference.

