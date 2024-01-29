Lendeborg and Gaines lead UAB to 97-88 win over No. 19 Memphis for Tigers’ 3rd straight loss

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
Memphis forward David Jones (8) shoots over UAB forward Yaxel Lendeborg (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 23 points and 16 rebounds in UAB’s 97-88 victory over No. 19 Memphis. It was the Tigers’ third straight loss. The hot-shooting Blazers upended a reeling Memphis team that had won 18 of their last 19 meetings as Conference USA rivals. UAB’s Eric Gaines broke out of a 3-point slump while scoring 20 points. David Jones led Memphis with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven steals. Lendeborg grabbed 10 offensive rebounds and UAB shot 52% from the floor.

