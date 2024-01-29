Lendeborg and Gaines lead UAB to 97-88 win over No. 19 Memphis for Tigers’ 3rd straight loss

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 23 points and 16 rebounds in UAB’s 97-88 victory over No. 19 Memphis. It was the Tigers’ third straight loss. The hot-shooting Blazers upended a reeling Memphis team that had won 18 of their last 19 meetings as Conference USA rivals. UAB’s Eric Gaines broke out of a 3-point slump while scoring 20 points. David Jones led Memphis with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven steals. Lendeborg grabbed 10 offensive rebounds and UAB shot 52% from the floor.

