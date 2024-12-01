Lena Duerr leads after 1st run of Killington slalom in which Mikaela Shiffrin is not competing

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — German ski racer Lena Duerr leads after the first run of the Killington Cup slalom in a race Mikaela Shiffrin sat out following a hard crash the day before in the giant slalom. Duerr finished her run in 53.87 seconds and is 0.11 seconds ahead of Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden, the winner of the Killington slalom in 2022. Duerr has long finished second to the standouts of slalom, Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova of Slovakia. But Vlhova is still recovering from a crash and knee surgery last winter, and Shiffrin is sidelined with a puncture wound to her abdomen and severe muscle trauma from Saturday’s crash.

