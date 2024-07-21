LeMahieu sits with average down to .177, less than half the .364 when he earned second batting title

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, checks on DJ LeMahieu (26) after he was hit in the throat by a foul ball while batting during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Nesius]

NEW YORK (AP) — DJ LeMahieu’s batting average is down to .177, less than half his .364 when earning his second batting title in 2020. Hitless in 17 at-bats, LeMahieu was out of the New York Yankees’ starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Fans booed him in recent days. A three-time All-Star, LeMahieu turned 36 on July 13. He broke his right foot when he fouled off a pitch during a spring training game this past March 16, delaying his season debut until May 28 and has three doubles, no homers and 11 RBIs in 124 at-bats.

