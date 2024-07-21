LeMahieu sits with average down to .177, less than half the .364 when he earned second batting title

NEW YORK (AP) — DJ LeMahieu’s batting average is down to .177, less than half his .364 when earning his second batting title in 2020. Hitless in 17 at-bats, LeMahieu was out of the New York Yankees’ starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Fans booed him in recent days. A three-time All-Star, LeMahieu turned 36 on July 13. He broke his right foot when he fouled off a pitch during a spring training game this past March 16, delaying his season debut until May 28 and has three doubles, no homers and 11 RBIs in 124 at-bats.

