Leiter Jr. gets win in ALCS Game 4 for Yankees after being added to roster for injured Hamilton

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mark Leiter Jr. didn’t get the chance to ease into the postseason. Hours after being added to New York’s roster to replace the injured Ian Hamilton, the right-hander got thrown into his biggest game with the Yankees. Acquired in July to help the AL East champions in October, Leiter pitched 1 1/3 innings Friday night in Game 4 as the Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS to move within one win of their first World Series since 2009. Leiter helped New York’s bullpen survive another rally by the Guardians, who came back from a 6-2 deficit to tie it in the seventh. Hamilton was dropped after injuring his calf in Game 3. He won’t be eligible for the World Series if New York moves on.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.