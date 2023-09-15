Leitch set for record 15th Rugby World Cup match for Japan vs England

By The Associated Press
Japan's Michael Leitch reacts with supporters following the Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Chile at Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lewis Joly]

NICE, France (AP) — Veteran flanker Michael Leitch will set a national record with his 15th Rugby World Cup appearance for Japan when it faces England on Sunday. Head coach Jamie Joseph has made four changes from the victory against Chile with hooker Shota Horie, flanker Pieter Labuschagne, No. 8 Kazuki Himeno and center Tomoki Osada selected for the match in Nice.

