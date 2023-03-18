Leishman has 2-shot lead over Garcia at LIV Golf in Arizona

MARANA, Ariz. (AP) — Marc Leishman has a two-shot lead over Sergio Garcia going into the third and final round of LIV Golf Tucson. Leishman had the ideal start at the Gallery Golf Club. He opened with an eagle and was 4 under for his round through eight holes. The Australian cooled, but he didn’t let the round go south on him. One last birdie gave him a 66. Garcia had eight birdies in his round of 66. The Spaniard was just as excited that his Fireballs team had a one-shot lead in the team competition. Louis Oosthuizen was among four players three back.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.