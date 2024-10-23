Leipzig’s Xavi Simons helped off the field with injury in Champions League

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons was helped off with a left leg injury in the team’s Champions League match against Liverpool. The Netherlands international looked in distress as he limped off the field in the 77th. Simons was already limping from a previous tackle by Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister and he went up for an aerial challenge and landed gingerly. Simons stayed down, received treatment and then came off. The midfielder was one of the Netherlands’ better players at the recent European Championship in Germany and has helped Leipzig make a strong start to the Bundesliga.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.