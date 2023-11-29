Leipzig’s Lois Openda has announced himself as one of the Champions League’s brightest prospects

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Keep an eye on Lois Openda. Erling Haaland may have set yet another scoring record on Tuesday but Openda announced himself on the big stage with two goals at the home of the European champions. Manchester City recovered from going 2-0 down against Leipzig to win 3-2 in the Champions League and Haaland became the fastest player to score 40 goals in the competition. But Openda’s performance is likely to have earned him admiring glances from rival clubs. Leipzig coach Marco Rose is used to losing his most talented players but says he hopes Openda “stays a little bit longer.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.