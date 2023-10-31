Leipzig’s German Cup title defense ends in 1-0 loss at Wolfsburg

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig’s two-year reign as holder of the German Cup has ended in the second round in a 1-0 loss at Wolfsburg. Václav Černý scored off a pass from Tiago Tomas in the 14th minute. A red card for Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen for a second booking in the 56th minute set Leipzig on course for its first German Cup loss after 13 wins since defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the 2021 final. Union Berlin’s miserable season continued as it was beaten 1-0 by Stuttgart for an 11th straight loss in all competitions.

