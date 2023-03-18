Leipzig woes continue in loss to Bochum in Bundesliga

By The Associated Press
Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, right, blocks Bochum's Takuma Asano's shot during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and RB Leipzig at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum, Germany, Saturday March 18. 2023. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Inderlied]

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has lost 1-0 to lowly Bochum in the Bundesliga while still reeling from its 7-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League. Coach Marco Rose had spoken of a “realigned” Leipzig team which had put the Manchester ordeal behind them. The loss showed Leipzig still has work to do. A 3-1 win over Hertha Berlin relieved some of the pressure on American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo after he started life at Hoffenheim with five losses. Relegation-threatened Schalke extended its unbeaten run to eight games in a 1-1 draw with 10-man Augsburg. Wolfsburg beat Stuttgart 1-0.

