Leipzig woes continue in loss to Bochum in Bundesliga

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has lost 1-0 to lowly Bochum in the Bundesliga while still reeling from its 7-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League. Coach Marco Rose had spoken of a “realigned” Leipzig team which had put the Manchester ordeal behind them. The loss showed Leipzig still has work to do. A 3-1 win over Hertha Berlin relieved some of the pressure on American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo after he started life at Hoffenheim with five losses. Relegation-threatened Schalke extended its unbeaten run to eight games in a 1-1 draw with 10-man Augsburg. Wolfsburg beat Stuttgart 1-0.

