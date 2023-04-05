Leipzig wins 2-0, knocks Borussia Dortmund out of German Cup

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Defending champion Leipzig has knocked Borussia Dortmund out of the German Cup with a 2-0 win in their quarterfinal. Leipzig joined Freiburg, Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart in the semifinals thanks to a first-half strike from Timo Werner and injury-time goal on a counterattack from Willi Orbán in injury time. Leipzig defeated Freiburg in last year’s final for its first major trophy, The home team was led by former Dortmund coach Marco Rose and dominated from start to finish after losing its previous three games across all competitions. Stuttgart defeated second-division team Nuremberg 1-0 away in Sebastian Hoeness’ debut as Stuttgart coach.

