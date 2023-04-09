Leipzig to play Freiburg in German Cup semifinals

Freiburg's players celebrate at the end of the Germany Cup quarter final match between Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Freiburg won 2-1. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German Cup holder Leipzig will take on Freiburg in the semifinals in a rematch of last year’s final. Freiburg will host the game either May 2 or 3. Freiburg stunned Bayern Munich 2-1 in their quarterfinal game Tuesday and Leipzig beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday. Stuttgart hosts Eintracht Frankfurt in the other game. The final is on June 3 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Leipzig's Timo Werner, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring to 1-0 during the quarterfinal DFB Cup soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday April 5, 2023. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jan Woitas
Frankfurt's from left, Djibril Sow, Philipp Max, Rafael Santos Borre, goal scorer Randal Kolo Muani, Mario Gotze, Aurelio Buta and Evan Ndicka, celebrate a goal, during the German Soccer Cup quarterfinal match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin, in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)