Leipzig to play Freiburg in German Cup semifinals

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German Cup holder Leipzig will take on Freiburg in the semifinals in a rematch of last year’s final. Freiburg will host the game either May 2 or 3. Freiburg stunned Bayern Munich 2-1 in their quarterfinal game Tuesday and Leipzig beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday. Stuttgart hosts Eintracht Frankfurt in the other game. The final is on June 3 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

