Leipzig to play Freiburg in German Cup semifinals

By The Associated Press
Freiburg's players celebrate at the end of the Germany Cup quarter final match between Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Freiburg won 2-1. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German Cup holder Leipzig will take on Freiburg in the semifinals in a rematch of last year’s final. Freiburg will host the game either May 2 or 3. Freiburg stunned Bayern Munich 2-1 in their quarterfinal game Tuesday and Leipzig beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday. Stuttgart hosts Eintracht Frankfurt in the other game. The final is on June 3 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

