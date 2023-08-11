Leipzig signs French defender Castello Lukeba after selling Joško Gvardiol to Manchester City

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has signed French defender Castello Lukeba from Lyon as the German club reinvests some of the money it made from selling Joško Gvardiol to Manchester City. The 20-year-old Lukeba was considered one of the top young defenders in France after playing 58 games in the top division for Lyon since his debut at the age of 18 in 2021. He arrives on a five-year contract. Lyon said the deal was worth 34 million euros ($37 million) including possible add-ons and 20% of the profit on a future sale. That’s just over a third of the fee Leipzig reportedly received for Gvardiol.

