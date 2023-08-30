Leipzig signs Europa League-winning defender Lenz from Frankfurt in 10th new arrival

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has added depth to its squad by signing Europa League-winning defender Christopher Lenz from Eintracht Frankfurt. Lenz will compete with David Raum for the left-back position in Leipzig’s squad. He has been given a one-year contract with the option to extend for another year. Lenz played 53 times for Frankfurt in all competitions after joining from Union Berlin in 2021. Lenz is Leipzig’s 10th new arrival of the off-season amid a major rebuild.

