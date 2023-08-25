Leipzig scores 5 goals in second half to rally for 5-1 win over Stuttgart in Bundesliga

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Angry Leipzig has come from behind to beat Stuttgart 5-1 for its first Bundesliga win of the season. Second half goals from Benjamin Henrichs, Dani Olmo, Loïs Openda, Kevin Kampl and Xavi Simons all came after the home team was aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty at the end of the first half. Stuttgart goal-scorer Serhou Guirassy brought down Leipzig captain Willi Orbán from behind after falling into him. But he had been pushed by Yussuf Poulsen and referee Frank Willenborg awarded a free out. Leipzig coach Marco Rose was booked for his furious reaction. Rose used that anger to rouse his players during the interval.

