Leipzig rues another defeat before tackling winless start to Champions League

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig’s season is not going to plan after four games in a row without a win. The energy drink-backed team squandered a lead three times and lost 4-3 at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, losing to a side that hadn’t won any of its previous three games. Saturday’s loss was Leipzig’s third straight defeat away from home. It was also the fifth time this season the Red Bull-backed club had squandered a lead before losing a game. Leipzig next visits Inter Milan on Tuesday in the Champions League, where it has lost all four games it has played so far.

