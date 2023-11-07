Leipzig reaches Champions League knockout stages with 2-1 win at Red Star Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — German team Leipzig has reached the knockout stages of the Champions League with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Red Star Belgrade. Goals in either half from Xavi Simons and Loïs Openda ensured back-to-back victories for Leipzig over the Serbian champion. Leipzig has nine points in Group G, three less than defending champion Manchester City. Both Red Star and Young Boys have one point and can no longer finish among the top two.

