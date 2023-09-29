Leipzig parts ways with a key executive linked with Bayern Munich a day before playing Bayern

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig removed its top sports executive Max Eberl on Friday citing a “failure to commit to the club” amid speculation linking him with Bayern Munich. The decision came a day before Leipzig plays Bayern. Leipzig said it had no issues with Eberl’s work on reshaping the squad over the summer after key players left. Reports in Germany in recent weeks have indicated Eberl could be of interest to Bayern. The German champion has shaken up its own management structure after difficulties on the field last season and off-field issues.

