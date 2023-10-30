Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo set to be out for the rest of the year with shoulder injury

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig coach Marco Rose has indicated the team will likely have to cope without Dani Olmo until the new year after the Spain midfielder injured his shoulder. Olmo separated the acromioclavicular joint between his collarbone and shoulder blade shortly after coming off the bench in Leipzig’s 6-0 win over Cologne on Saturday. It was only his third appearance since returning from a knee injury picked up while playing for Spain in early September. He is set to miss Leipzig’s last three Champions League group stage games.

