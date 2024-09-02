Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara has concussion after being struck by opponent’s overhead kick

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig says midfielder Amadou Haidara will be sidelined with a concussion after being struck by opponent Victor Boniface’s boot during a win over Bayer Leverkusen. Haidara was substituted in the 15th minute of Leipzig’s 3-2 win over champion Leverkusen on Saturday. That was shortly after Boniface attempted an overhead kick and struck Haidara on the head as he challenged for the ball. Boniface was given a yellow card over the incident. Leipzig says Haidara has a concussion and will sit out upcoming games for the Mali national team. Leipzig didn’t give any further details of a timetable or procedures for Haidara to return to play after that.

