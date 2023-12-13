Leipzig holds on to beat Young Boys 2-1 in Champions League after Forsberg goal

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Emil Forsberg scored and Leipzig held on to end the Champions League group stage with a 2-1 win over Swiss team Young Boys. Leipzig was already assured of its place in the knockout round after finishing second behind Group G winner Manchester City. Third-place Young Boys had already secured its place in the Europa League knockout round playoffs. There was consequently little at stake for either team. But the visitors pushed hard for an equalizer after Forsberg’s 56th minute strike. Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško scored early in the second half on a counterattack only for Gambia forward Ebrima Colley to reply with the equalizer in the 53rd.

