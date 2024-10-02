Leipzig forward Sesko showing off his talent with 3 goals in 2 Champions League games

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Benjamin Sesko is showing in the Champions League why clubs like Arsenal, AC Milan, Chelsea and Manchester United have been pursuing him as a transfer target. The 6-foot-5 (1.95-meter) Leipzig forward raised his tally to three goals in two games of the revamped competition with an impressive strike in the first half against Juventus and then a penalty kick in the second half. The 21-year-old Sesko had been linked to a possible transfer after last season but the pursuit ended on the eve of the European Championship when he extended his contract with Leipzig.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.